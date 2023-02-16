Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A73 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A73 is currently on the market. It’s a mid-range phone with a few distinguishing features.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, built on 11 nm technology, powers the Oppo A73.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The phone has a dual-core camera setup on the back, with the main camera being 16 megapixels and the front-facing camera also being 16 megapixels.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a triple-camera setup. The smartphone...

The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A 4015 mAh, 30W fast-charging battery powers the device.

Advertisement

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A73 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 36,800/-

Oppo A73 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.9 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNavy Blue, Classic Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features500 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan & features
iPhone X price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story