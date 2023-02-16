Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A73 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo A73 is currently on the market. It’s a mid-range phone with a few distinguishing features.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, built on 11 nm technology, powers the Oppo A73.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The phone has a dual-core camera setup on the back, with the main camera being 16 megapixels and the front-facing camera also being 16 megapixels.

The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A 4015 mAh, 30W fast-charging battery powers the device.

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,800/-

Oppo A73 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Navy Blue, Classic Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 500 nits typ. brightness (advertised) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0