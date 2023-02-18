Advertisement
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

  • The Oppo A73 has  a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.
The Oppo A73 is currently available for purchase. It’s a mid-range phone with a few unique features.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 FHD+. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display.

The Oppo A73 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor built on 11 nm technology.

The phone has a dual-core camera setup on the back, with a 16-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 4015 mAh, 30W fast-charging battery.

Oppo A73 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,800/-

Oppo A73 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.9 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNavy Blue, Classic Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features500 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

 

