Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Oppo A95 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.
  • It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo A95 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a good combination of performance, design, and camera capabilities at an affordable price.

It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high 90Hz refresh rate.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Oppo A95 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The device runs on Android 11 with the company’s own ColorOS 11.1 skin on top.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
