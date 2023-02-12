Advertisement
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

  • The Oppo F17 is a budget phone with great specs.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 chipset.
  • The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
If you are looking for a budget phone with high-end features, then the Oppo F17 will be a better choice for you to consider.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 2.0 GHz Octa Core processor. It is a mid-range chipset, and it can handle difficult tasks easily.

The Oppo F17 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

There is a quad-camera setup on the back of the phone; the primary camera is 16 MP, as is the selfie camera, which is also 16 MP. A 4050 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
