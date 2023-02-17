Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo F19 Pro is currently available for purchase. The smartphone has...
The Oppo F19 Pro, which features a 10x hybrid optical zoom device, is now available for purchase. The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by the Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) Octa Core chipset, which can easily handle demanding tasks.
The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
On the back of the phone, there are four cameras, each with an LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 4310 mAh, 33 W quick-charge battery. The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A 4310 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
