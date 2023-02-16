Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Oppo F19 has a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super Amoled display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo F19 Pro, which features a 10x hybrid optical zoom device, is now available for purchase.

The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by the Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) Octa Core chipset, which can easily handle demanding tasks.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super Amoled capacitive touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the back of the phone, there are four cameras, each with an LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 4310 mAh, 33 W quick-charge battery.

Also Read

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. The smartphone...

The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A 4310 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Advertisement

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo F19 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calls Telegram 'Russian spy software'
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calls Telegram 'Russian spy software'
Twitter is down for thousands of users
Twitter is down for thousands of users
Mark Zuckerberg security allowance increased by $4 million by Meta
Mark Zuckerberg security allowance increased by $4 million by Meta
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story