Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 680 processor.

This device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo F21 Pro is now available for purchase. The device has powerful specifications to provide users with what they want.

The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Oppo F21 Pro. It is made with 6 nm technology and performs exceptionally well.

A triple-camera setup is used on the back, with the main camera having 64 megapixels and the selfie camera having 32 megapixels.

The phone has 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM; capacity can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The smartphone ships with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1. A 4500 mAh battery powers the smartphone and enables 33 W fast charging.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging