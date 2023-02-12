OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi's Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world....
OPPO is releasing the F5, which will be the company’s next flagship device. Following the successful launch of the F3 and F3 Plus.
The OPPO F5 will create a large amount of revenue for the corporation, which is why you are meeting with such an outstanding smartphone in our What’s New area.
OPPO’s F5 is set to replace the Vivo V7 Plus, which was released on October 4th. Now that the smartphone industry has changed dramatically, all of the flagship models are adopting Full Vision displays, and the OPPO F5 is getting the same display to compete with the rest of the globe.
It is a significant transition for the Chinese smartphone business, and all manufacturers are reacting to it. OPPO brought F5 to the table in the hopes that it would defeat all of its opponents and emerge as a tech titan in the Pakistani market.
The price of OPPO F5 price in Pakistan is Rs 30899/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat
|UI
|Color OS 3.2
|Dimensions
|156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|152 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.5 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P23
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 4GB
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|16 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|f/1.8, Phase detection , Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|20 MP with Artifical Intellegence, f/2.0, 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Face Unlock, O-Share, Gaming DND, Night Shield, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh
