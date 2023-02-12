Advertisement
OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

  • It has a Full Vision touchscreen with 18:9, dual 20 MP camera lens.
  • It consist of16 MP back camera, and 6 inch screen with 1080 x 2048 resolution.
  • It is available all across the Pakistan with LTPS display.
OPPO is releasing the F5, which will be the company’s next flagship device. Following the successful launch of the F3 and F3 Plus.

The OPPO F5 will create a large amount of revenue for the corporation, which is why you are meeting with such an outstanding smartphone in our What’s New area.

OPPO’s F5 is set to replace the Vivo V7 Plus, which was released on October 4th. Now that the smartphone industry has changed dramatically, all of the flagship models are adopting Full Vision displays, and the OPPO F5 is getting the same display to compete with the rest of the globe.

It is a significant transition for the Chinese smartphone business, and all manufacturers are reacting to it. OPPO brought F5 to the table in the hopes that it would defeat all of its opponents and emerge as a tech titan in the Pakistani market.

OPPO F5 price in Pakistan

The price of OPPO F5 price in Pakistan is  Rs 30899/-

OPPO F5 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.1.2 Nougat
UIColor OS 3.2
Dimensions156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm
Weight152 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.5 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P23
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.0 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 4GB
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMain16 MP, autofocus, LED flash
Featuresf/1.8, Phase detection , Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front20 MP with Artifical Intellegence, f/2.0, 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFace Unlock, O-Share, Gaming DND, Night Shield, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh

