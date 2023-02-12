OPPO F5 price in Pakistan & special features

It has a Full Vision touchscreen with 18:9, dual 20 MP camera lens.

It consist of16 MP back camera, and 6 inch screen with 1080 x 2048 resolution.

It is available all across the Pakistan with LTPS display.

Advertisement

OPPO is releasing the F5, which will be the company’s next flagship device. Following the successful launch of the F3 and F3 Plus.

The OPPO F5 will create a large amount of revenue for the corporation, which is why you are meeting with such an outstanding smartphone in our What’s New area.

OPPO’s F5 is set to replace the Vivo V7 Plus, which was released on October 4th. Now that the smartphone industry has changed dramatically, all of the flagship models are adopting Full Vision displays, and the OPPO F5 is getting the same display to compete with the rest of the globe.

It is a significant transition for the Chinese smartphone business, and all manufacturers are reacting to it. OPPO brought F5 to the table in the hopes that it would defeat all of its opponents and emerge as a tech titan in the Pakistani market.

OPPO F5 price in Pakistan

The price of OPPO F5 price in Pakistan is Rs 30899/-

Advertisement

OPPO F5 specs

Build OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat UI Color OS 3.2 Dimensions 156.5 x 76 x 7.5 mm Weight 152 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.5 GHz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P23 GPU Mali-G71 MP2 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.0 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 4GB Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main 16 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features f/1.8, Phase detection , Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 20 MP with Artifical Intellegence, f/2.0, 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Face Unlock, O-Share, Gaming DND, Night Shield, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh

Also Read Xiaomi Poco F5 price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi's Poco F5 could soon be sold locally and around the world....