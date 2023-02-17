Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Find X6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.

The device has a 6.7-inch screen.

The phone has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is the series’ crown jewel. Oppo is developing the Find X6 and its successor, the Pro variant of its top line.

The company will include more strong features in this phone than in the Find X6.

The newcomer might be the flagship model and direct successor to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset available and will provide the phone with greater power.

Because of its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU, the Oppo X6 Pro is extremely fast. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration , LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€'bit video) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging