Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo Find X6 Pro

  • Oppo Find X6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.
  • The device has a 6.7-inch screen.
  • The phone has a 5000 mAh battery.
The Oppo Find X6 Pro is the series’ crown jewel. Oppo is developing the Find X6 and its successor, the Pro variant of its top line.

The company will include more strong features in this phone than in the Find X6.

The newcomer might be the flagship model and direct successor to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset available and will provide the phone with greater power.

Because of its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU, the Oppo X6 Pro is extremely fast. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-

Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
