Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is the series’ crown jewel. Oppo is developing the Find X6 and its successor, the Pro variant of its top line.
The company will include more strong features in this phone than in the Find X6.
The newcomer might be the flagship model and direct successor to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.
The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset available and will provide the phone with greater power.
Because of its 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor and Adreno 730 GPU, the Oppo X6 Pro is extremely fast. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 254,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~524 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10â€‘bit video)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
