Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications
The Oppo A12 is powered by a Helio P35 Octa Core processor....
The Oppo Reno 5, which has some amazing features, is now available for purchase in Pakistan.
The Snapdragon 720G chipset powers the Oppo Reno 5, which is ideal for gaming and multitasking.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has four cameras on the rear.
The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen. A 4310 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Fantasy Silver, Starry Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
