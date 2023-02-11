Advertisement
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

  • The Oppo Reno 5 has a Snapdragon 720G chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.
  • The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo Reno 5, which has some amazing features, is now available for purchase in Pakistan.

The Snapdragon 720G chipset powers the Oppo Reno 5, which is ideal for gaming and multitasking.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has four cameras on the rear.

The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen. A 4310 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11
Dimensions159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFantasy Silver, Starry Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
