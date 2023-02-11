Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 has a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The Oppo Reno 5, which has some amazing features, is now available for purchase in Pakistan.

The Snapdragon 720G chipset powers the Oppo Reno 5, which is ideal for gaming and multitasking.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has four cameras on the rear.

The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner integrated into the screen. A 4310 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Fantasy Silver, Starry Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro -EIS, HDR) Front 44 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC