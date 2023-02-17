Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OPPO Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch display.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a high-end smartphone that features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro runs on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11, and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 102,999/-

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight Black, Startrails Blue, Gold, League of Legends FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G GPU ARM G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 920 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, PDAF + 8 MP , (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back (Panda Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min ( advertised ) Reverse charging Advertisement