Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

  • OPPO Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch display.
  • The device has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a high-end smartphone that features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro runs on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11, and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan is  Rs. 102,999/-

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12
Dimensions158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight Black, Startrails Blue, Gold, League of Legends
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G
GPUARM G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 920 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back (Panda Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised) Reverse charging
