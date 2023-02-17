Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 7 Pro is a high-end smartphone that features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The device features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.
The Oppo Reno 7 Pro runs on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11, and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 102,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight Black, Startrails Blue, Gold, League of Legends
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G
|GPU
|ARM G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 920 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back (Panda Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised) Reverse charging
