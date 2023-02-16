Advertisement
  • Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
  • The Poco X3 Pro has a Snapdragon 860 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and a 5160 mAh battery.
The Poco X3 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, and now it is available for purchase with interesting features. The Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 2.96 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 processor designed for high-end 5G smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone has four cameras on the rear. The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A 5160-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999/-

Poco X3 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh

