Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro is now available for sale. Poco X3 Pro has...
The Poco X3 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, and now it is available for purchase with interesting features. The Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 2.96 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 processor designed for high-end 5G smartphones.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone has four cameras on the rear. The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A 5160-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.
The Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.