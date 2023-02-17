Advertisement
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Poco X5 Pro

  • Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro has a Snapdragon 782G chipset.
  • The device has an Octa-Core CPU.
  • The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen.
Xiaomi is working on the Poco X5 series as well as a new pro model. The new Xiaomi X5 series will be available as soon as possible, but for the time being, we’ll concentrate on the series’ premium variant, the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.

According to current sources, this forthcoming flagship smartphone will be released in 2023, possibly in December.

The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is outfitted with a strong Snapdragon 782G chipset and an Octa-Core CPU to keep everything working smoothly. RAM is 8/12 GB, and internal memory is 128/256 GB.

The phone’s 6.67-inch screen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 782G
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W
