Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is working on the Poco X5 series as well as a new pro model. The new Xiaomi X5 series will be available as soon as possible, but for the time being, we’ll concentrate on the series’ premium variant, the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.
According to current sources, this forthcoming flagship smartphone will be released in 2023, possibly in December.
The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is outfitted with a strong Snapdragon 782G chipset and an Octa-Core CPU to keep everything working smoothly. RAM is 8/12 GB, and internal memory is 128/256 GB.
The phone’s 6.67-inch screen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 782G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
