Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro has a Snapdragon 782G chipset.

The device has an Octa-Core CPU.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen.

Xiaomi is working on the Poco X5 series as well as a new pro model. The new Xiaomi X5 series will be available as soon as possible, but for the time being, we’ll concentrate on the series’ premium variant, the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.

According to current sources, this forthcoming flagship smartphone will be released in 2023, possibly in December.

The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is outfitted with a strong Snapdragon 782G chipset and an Octa-Core CPU to keep everything working smoothly. RAM is 8/12 GB, and internal memory is 128/256 GB.

The phone’s 6.67-inch screen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/- Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 782G GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W