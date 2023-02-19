Advertisement
  • Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

  • The screen on the Realme 9 Pro is 6.6 inches.
  • A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone.
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core processor.
Realme 9 Pro was released in Pakistan at an affordable price. The Realme 9-series smartphones are now on the market. This is a device that falls somewhere in the middle of the price range.

The most recent Pro model is the Realme 9 Pro. The following smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 CPU, which is typically seen in mid-range handsets, as well as a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processing.

It comes with an Adreno 619 GPU. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The 1080 x 2400-pixel display on the new Realme 9 Pro is complemented by an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The battery of the Realme 9 Pro is quite huge. The phone comes with a non-removable 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that supports rapid charging.

Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme 9 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme 9 pro Plus has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display. It...

