Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme 9 Pro was released in Pakistan at an affordable price. The Realme 9-series smartphones are now on the market. This is a device that falls somewhere in the middle of the price range.

The most recent Pro model is the Realme 9 Pro. The following smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 CPU, which is typically seen in mid-range handsets, as well as a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processing.

It comes with an Adreno 619 GPU. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The 1080 x 2400-pixel display on the new Realme 9 Pro is complemented by an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The battery of the Realme 9 Pro is quite huge. The phone comes with a non-removable 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that supports rapid charging.

Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme 9 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

