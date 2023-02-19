Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Realme 9 pro Plus price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme 9 pro Plus has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display. It...
Realme 9 Pro was released in Pakistan at an affordable price. The Realme 9-series smartphones are now on the market. This is a device that falls somewhere in the middle of the price range.
The most recent Pro model is the Realme 9 Pro. The following smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 CPU, which is typically seen in mid-range handsets, as well as a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processing.
It comes with an Adreno 619 GPU. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The 1080 x 2400-pixel display on the new Realme 9 Pro is complemented by an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
The battery of the Realme 9 Pro is quite huge. The phone comes with a non-removable 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery that supports rapid charging.
The Realme 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.