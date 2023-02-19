Realme C17 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C17 is a smartphone powered by a MediaTek processor.

It has a quad-camera setup with an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens.

It is equipped with an IPS LCD display panel with full HD plus resolution.

Advertisement

Realme released C17 with fair price in Pakistan. We have seen that the corporation has released a lot of cellphones in recent days. One of them is the upcoming smartphone Realme C17.

One of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market will power the device. An octa-core MediaTek CPU can be found.

The Realme C17 boasts 6 gigabytes of Memory to efficiently handle all of the smartphone’s features. The CPU and RAM size of the phone indicate that the Realme C17 will be a mid-range, cost-effective smartphone.

Realme C17 price in Pakistan

Realme C17 Retail Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Realme C17 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Navy Blue, Dark Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features Corning Gorilla Glass, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Standby up to 809 hrs Talktime up to 35 hrs Musicplay up to 83 hrs – Fast battery charging 18W

Advertisement

Also Read Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & specifications The Realme C35 has a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset. The smartphone has...