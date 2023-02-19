Realme C17 price in Pakistan & special features

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & specifications
The Realme C35 has a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset. The smartphone has...
Realme released C17 with fair price in Pakistan. We have seen that the corporation has released a lot of cellphones in recent days. One of them is the upcoming smartphone Realme C17.
One of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market will power the device. An octa-core MediaTek CPU can be found.
The Realme C17 boasts 6 gigabytes of Memory to efficiently handle all of the smartphone’s features. The CPU and RAM size of the phone indicate that the Realme C17 will be a mid-range, cost-effective smartphone.
Realme C17 Retail Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Navy Blue, Dark Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|Corning Gorilla Glass, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 809 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 35 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 83 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 18W
