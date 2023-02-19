Advertisement
  • Realme C17 price in Pakistan & special features
  • Realme C17 is a smartphone powered by a MediaTek processor.
  • It has a quad-camera setup with an 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens.
  •  It is equipped with an IPS LCD display panel with full HD plus resolution.
Realme released C17 with fair price in Pakistan. We have seen that the corporation has released a lot of cellphones in recent days. One of them is the upcoming smartphone Realme C17.

One of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market will power the device. An octa-core MediaTek CPU can be found.

The Realme C17 boasts 6 gigabytes of Memory to efficiently handle all of the smartphone’s features. The CPU and RAM size of the phone indicate that the Realme C17 will be a mid-range, cost-effective smartphone.

Realme C17 price in Pakistan

Realme C17 Retail Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Realme C17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNavy Blue, Dark Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra FeaturesCorning Gorilla Glass, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Standbyup to 809 hrs
Talktimeup to 35 hrs
Musicplayup to 83 hrs
– Fast battery charging 18W
