Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C25 has a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Realme C25 smartphone is currently available in Pakistan at a reasonable price.

The phone includes the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, which is powered by an octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has 128 GB of internal storage.

The Realme C25 is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Also Read Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specs Realme C35 uses a Unisoc Tiger T616 processor. The device has 4...

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/- Realme C25 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Water Blue, Water Gray FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging Advertisement