Edition: English
Edition: English

Realme C25 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Realme C25

  • Realme C25 has a Mediatek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen.
  • The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
The Realme C25 smartphone is currently available in Pakistan at a reasonable price.

The phone includes the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset and the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, which is powered by an octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone has 128 GB of internal storage.

The Realme C25 is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

The Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Realme C25 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
