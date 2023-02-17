Advertisement
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • Realme C25Y features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
  • It has an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Realme C25Y is now on the market.It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 Pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display.

The Realme C25Y is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Realme C25Y features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme C25Y also has a big 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, and dual-SIM card support.

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme C25Y specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI R
Dimensions164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacier Blue, Metal Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features420 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
