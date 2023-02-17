Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications

Realme C25Y features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

It has an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Realme C25Y is now on the market.It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 Pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display.

The Realme C25Y is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Realme C25Y features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme C25Y also has a big 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, and dual-SIM card support.

Also Read Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & features The Tecno Pova 4 has a 6.7-inch screen. The device has 8...

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme C25Y specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI R Dimensions 164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacier Blue, Metal Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T610 (12 nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 420 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W