Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specifications

Realme C25Y is now on the market.It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 Pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display.
The Realme C25Y is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
The Realme C25Y features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Realme C25Y also has a big 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification, and dual-SIM card support.
The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI R
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacier Blue, Metal Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|420 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
