Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme C25Y is a good value for money smartphone with a huge display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera arrangement. It should be a solid choice for anyone seeking for a phone with good features at a reasonable price.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which should help to prevent scratches and damage from minor drops.

Under the hood, the Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The storage can be expanded up to unlimited with a microSD card, which should provide plenty of space for storing photos, videos, and other files.

Other features of the Realme C25Y include a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and support for dual-SIM cards.

The phone runs on Realme UI R, which is based on Android 11.

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme C25Y specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI R Dimensions 164.5 x 76 x 9. 1 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacier Blue, Metal Grey Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T610 (12 nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 420 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W