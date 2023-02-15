Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
The Realme C25Y is a good value for money smartphone with a huge display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera arrangement. It should be a solid choice for anyone seeking for a phone with good features at a reasonable price.
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which should help to prevent scratches and damage from minor drops.
Under the hood, the Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The storage can be expanded up to unlimited with a microSD card, which should provide plenty of space for storing photos, videos, and other files.
Other features of the Realme C25Y include a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and support for dual-SIM cards.
The phone runs on Realme UI R, which is based on Android 11.
The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI R
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacier Blue, Metal Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|420 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
