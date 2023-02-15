Advertisement
Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor.
  • The phone runs on Realme UI R, which is based on Android 11.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme C25Y is a good value for money smartphone with a huge display, a powerful chipset, and a good camera arrangement. It should be a solid choice for anyone seeking for a phone with good features at a reasonable price.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which should help to prevent scratches and damage from minor drops.

Under the hood, the Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 (12 nm) processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The storage can be expanded up to unlimited with a microSD card, which should provide plenty of space for storing photos, videos, and other files.

Other features of the Realme C25Y include a large 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and support for dual-SIM cards.

The phone runs on Realme UI R, which is based on Android 11.

Also Read

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel P17 Pro has a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The phone...

Realme C25Y price in Pakistan

The Realme C25Y price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Realme C25Y specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI R
Dimensions164.5 x 76 x 9.1 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacier Blue, Metal Grey
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features420 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
