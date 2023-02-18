Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33

Advertisement
  • The Realme C33 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
  • The device has 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Realme C33 is now available for purchase and comes with some impressive characteristics. It is a smartphone in the middle of the price range. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The Realme C33 has 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage, which can be increased by up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card, as well as 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM.

Android 12 is the device’s operating system, with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio connector. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch display. The device has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+...

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme C33 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story