Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch display.

The device has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

The smartphone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Realme will debut the new GT3 series of smartphones, which will be available in markets soon. This series of smartphones is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a powerful gadget at a reasonable price.

Below are some of the GT 3’s characteristics and features. For starters, it will boast a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display capable of supporting HD+ resolutions of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

The Realme GT 3 is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, running at 3.19 GHz.

In addition, there is 256GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, the device will include a memory card port for expansion. The device has a 4600 mAh battery.

Also Read Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered...

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 3 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purple, Black, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI) Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/3.3, 20mm (microscope), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSSGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Illuminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast battery 240W wired, 1-50% in 4 min, 1-100% in 10 min (advertised)