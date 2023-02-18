Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme will debut the new GT3 series of smartphones, which will be available in markets soon. This series of smartphones is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a powerful gadget at a reasonable price.
Below are some of the GT 3’s characteristics and features. For starters, it will boast a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display capable of supporting HD+ resolutions of 1240 x 2772 pixels.
The Realme GT 3 is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, running at 3.19 GHz.
In addition, there is 256GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, the device will include a memory card port for expansion. The device has a 4600 mAh battery.
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Black, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI)
|Extra Features
|144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/3.3, 20mm (microscope), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSSGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Illuminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast battery 240W wired, 1-50% in 4 min, 1-100% in 10 min (advertised)
