Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme GT 3

Advertisement
  • Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch display.
  • The device has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Realme will debut the new GT3 series of smartphones, which will be available in markets soon. This series of smartphones is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a powerful gadget at a reasonable price.

Below are some of the GT 3’s characteristics and features. For starters, it will boast a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display capable of supporting HD+ resolutions of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

The Realme GT 3 is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, running at 3.19 GHz.

In addition, there is 256GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. In addition, the device will include a memory card port for expansion. The device has a 4600 mAh battery.

Also Read

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase. The phone is powered...

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
Dimensions163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPurple, Black, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI)
Extra Features144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/3.3, 20mm (microscope), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.09″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSSGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIlluminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast battery 240W wired, 1-50% in 4 min, 1-100% in 10 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story