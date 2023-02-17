Advertisement
  • Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan & Features
  • Realme GT Master Edition has 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device also supports 5G connectivity.
Realme GT Master Edition is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that is designed to offer a premium user experience at an affordable price.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor powers the smartphone, which is combined with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The device also supports 5G connectivity, allowing for fast download and upload speeds.

The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, allowing you to charge it completely in just 35 minutes.

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 76,999/-

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, White, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)
