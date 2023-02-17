Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan & Features

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme GT Master Edition is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that is designed to offer a premium user experience at an affordable price.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor powers the smartphone, which is combined with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
The device also supports 5G connectivity, allowing for fast download and upload speeds.
The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, allowing you to charge it completely in just 35 minutes.
Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 76,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, White, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)
