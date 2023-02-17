Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan & Features

Realme GT Master Edition has 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The device also supports 5G connectivity.

Advertisement

Realme GT Master Edition is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that is designed to offer a premium user experience at an affordable price.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor powers the smartphone, which is combined with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The device also supports 5G connectivity, allowing for fast download and upload speeds.

The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, allowing you to charge it completely in just 35 minutes.

Also Read Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs The Oppo A16 has a triple-camera system on the back. The phone...

Advertisement

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 76,999/-

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0 mm Weight 174 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, White, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)