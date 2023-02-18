Advertisement
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase.
  • The phone is powered by a PowerVR GE8322 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone is powered by a PowerVR GE8322 processor, which is paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Realme Narzo 50i specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme Go UI
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Black, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Reverse charging
