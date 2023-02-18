Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Tecno Pop 5 has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution...
Realme Narzo 50i is currently available for purchase at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone.
It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The phone is powered by a PowerVR GE8322 processor, which is paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme Go UI
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Black, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.