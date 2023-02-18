Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB and a triple camera setup.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is a budget phone. It is aimed at people who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor (2.35 GHz, Ocya Core, 12 nm) chipset. It is a low-cost chipset that is suitable for multimedia and multitasking.

The display on the smartphone is a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+. The phone can be updated to Android 12 with UI 4.1 Core.

The phone’s primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera is 5 megapixels.

Also Read

Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Angry Bing chatbot just imitating humans, say expert
Angry Bing chatbot just imitating humans, say expert
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story