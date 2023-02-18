Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch LCD display.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB and a triple camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is a budget phone. It is aimed at people who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor (2.35 GHz, Ocya Core, 12 nm) chipset. It is a low-cost chipset that is suitable for multimedia and multitasking.

The display on the smartphone is a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+. The phone can be updated to Android 12 with UI 4.1 Core.

The phone’s primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera is 5 megapixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A03s specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W