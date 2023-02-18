Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...
The Samsung Galaxy A03s is a budget phone. It is aimed at people who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor (2.35 GHz, Ocya Core, 12 nm) chipset. It is a low-cost chipset that is suitable for multimedia and multitasking.
The display on the smartphone is a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+. The phone can be updated to Android 12 with UI 4.1 Core.
The phone’s primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera is 5 megapixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
