Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The device has a 6.5 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A04 to the market. The company is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.

The new mobile phone will be a low-end device known as the Samsung Galaxy A04. This gadget’s processor is a MediaTek Helio, a low-end chipset that debuted specifically for the handset.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy A04 features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor with an Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost smartphone.

This smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch screen. The device has 6 GB...

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, White, Copper
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.35 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story