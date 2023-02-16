Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device has a 6.5 inches screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A04 to the market. The company is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.

The new mobile phone will be a low-end device known as the Samsung Galaxy A04. This gadget’s processor is a MediaTek Helio, a low-end chipset that debuted specifically for the handset.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy A04 features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor with an Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost smartphone.

This smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI One UI Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, White, Copper Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.35 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W