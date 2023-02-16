Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch screen. The device has 6 GB...
Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A04 to the market. The company is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.
The new mobile phone will be a low-end device known as the Samsung Galaxy A04. This gadget’s processor is a MediaTek Helio, a low-end chipset that debuted specifically for the handset.
The next-generation Samsung Galaxy A04 features a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor with an Adreno 506 GPU. This is a capable chipset for a low-cost smartphone.
This smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with a PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, White, Copper
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.35 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 7.8W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.