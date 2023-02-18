Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a budget device, and it is now available for purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is powered by an Octa-Core Exynos 850 (8 nm) processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The SSD can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.

There are four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

The device comes with a 5000-mAh, 15-watt fast-charging battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

 

