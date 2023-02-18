Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6000 mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.
  • The smartphone has an Octa-Core CPU.
Advertisement

The Galaxy A14 will be unveiled by Samsung. A well-known leaker uncovered renders of the forthcoming phone A14 on leaks.

After the A13 series, the Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone. The A14 will have an Infinity-U screen rather than the Galaxy A13’s Infinity-V screen.

The 6.8-inch diagonal FullHD+ display could be an LCD panel.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is similar to that of the Galaxy A13 5G in that it has three cameras rather than four on the 4G models, and the flash is located between the first two.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and Octa-Core CPU. The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A33 has an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core Processor. The device has...

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
GPUArm Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story