Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 has an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core Processor. The device has...
The Galaxy A14 will be unveiled by Samsung. A well-known leaker uncovered renders of the forthcoming phone A14 on leaks.
After the A13 series, the Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone. The A14 will have an Infinity-U screen rather than the Galaxy A13’s Infinity-V screen.
The 6.8-inch diagonal FullHD+ display could be an LCD panel.
The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is similar to that of the Galaxy A13 5G in that it has three cameras rather than four on the 4G models, and the flash is located between the first two.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and Octa-Core CPU. The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.