Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 6000 mAh battery.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

The smartphone has an Octa-Core CPU.

The Galaxy A14 will be unveiled by Samsung. A well-known leaker uncovered renders of the forthcoming phone A14 on leaks.

After the A13 series, the Galaxy A14 will be Samsung’s next phone. The A14 will have an Infinity-U screen rather than the Galaxy A13’s Infinity-V screen.

The 6.8-inch diagonal FullHD+ display could be an LCD panel.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 is similar to that of the Galaxy A13 5G in that it has three cameras rather than four on the 4G models, and the flash is located between the first two.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is ₨ 54,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 GPU Arm Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging