Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A16e has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The...
The Samsung Galaxy A31 is now on the market at reasonable price.It is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.
A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor are included in the Galaxy A31’s quad-camera configuration on the back. The phone boasts a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio P65 SoC
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.