  • Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features

  • Samsung Galaxy A31 has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A31 is now on the market at reasonable price.It is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor are included in the Galaxy A31’s quad-camera configuration on the back. The phone boasts a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetHelio P65 SoC
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
