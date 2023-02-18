Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is is easy to get in Pakistan at costs a fair amount. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.0 on top.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear, which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The device is available in four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan Rs. 57,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W