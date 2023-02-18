Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear.
  • It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is is easy to get in Pakistan at costs a fair amount. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy A32 comes with 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.0 on top.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear, which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The device is available in four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan Rs. 57,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
