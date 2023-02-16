Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A32

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch screen.
  • The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000-mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has now hit the market. It’s a medium-sized gadget with incredible features.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 (12 nm) processor, which is capable of handling demanding games.

The phone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The phone includes four cameras on the rear, including a 64-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Both cameras may produce stunning images.

The phone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A 5000-mAh fast-charging battery powers the device.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 6.7 inches screen. The device is...

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story