Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & Features
A competitive price for the Samsung Galaxy A34 is now offered in Pakistan.The phone is incredibly fast because to its 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The most sophisticated Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology is seen on the Samsung Galaxy A34.
The screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Memory is 8 GB, and storage is 128 GB.
There is a 6,000 mAh battery within the phone.
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery 25W wired
