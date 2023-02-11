Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has an Octa-Core CPU.

The phone has a 6.5 inches screen.

A competitive price for the Samsung Galaxy A34 is now offered in Pakistan.The phone is incredibly fast because to its 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The most sophisticated Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology is seen on the Samsung Galaxy A34.

The screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Memory is 8 GB, and storage is 128 GB.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery 25W wired