  Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • The Samsung Galaxy A34 has an Octa-Core CPU.
  • The device is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.5 inches screen.
A competitive price for the Samsung Galaxy A34 is now offered in Pakistan.The phone is incredibly fast because to its 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The most sophisticated Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology is seen on the Samsung Galaxy A34.

The screen is shielded with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Memory is 8 GB, and storage is 128 GB.

There is a 6,000 mAh battery within the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery 25W wired
