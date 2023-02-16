Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

  • The Samsung Galaxy A71 has four cameras on the back.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is currently on the market. It is widely available and reasonably priced, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 618 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.

The phone has a quad-core camera setup on the back, with the primary camera measuring 64 megapixels.

The front-facing camera measures 31 megapixels. A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery is included with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
