Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is currently on the market. It is widely available and reasonably priced, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 618 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.

The phone has a quad-core camera setup on the back, with the primary camera measuring 64 megapixels.

The front-facing camera measures 31 megapixels. A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery is included with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7. 7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh