Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has a Snapdragon 778G display.

The smartphone has a Super AMOLED Plus display.

The primary camera on the device has 108 megapixels.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available for purchase. It is commonly available and inexpensive.

The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) processor powers the Samsung Galaxy A73.

The smartphone has a Super AMOLED Plus display. with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

On the rear of the smartphone, there is a quad-core camera arrangement with an LED flash.

The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels. with PDAF, OIS, and HDR included. The front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

Also Read Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications The Infinix Zero 8i is currently available for purchase. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Mint, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W