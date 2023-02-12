Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available for sale.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available for sale. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Other features include a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, and Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,499/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Mint, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W