Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The Exynos 9825 CPU of the smartphone powers the smartphone.
  • Samsung Note 10 boasts a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Exynos 9825 CPU of the smartphone powers the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.

The phone includes a 10MP camera up front and three cameras on the back. The 3500mAh battery of this phone can be wirelessly and swiftly recharged.

The 6.3-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen on the new Samsung Note 10 boasts a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 51,999 – 67,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions151 x 72 x 7.9 mm
Weight168 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9825 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra FeaturesHDR10 compliant, Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan and features

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan and specifications. The smartphone is powered...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story