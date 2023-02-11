Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ display.
  • The smartphone has an an Exynos 9820 8 nm Octa Core procesor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel primary camera.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a high-end device with premium features. The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The storage can be upgraded with a microSD card up to 512 GB. The smartphone has an Exynos 9820 (.8 nm) Octa Core  processor, providing high-end performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ display with a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The always-on display feature is also included in the phone’s display. There is a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

The phone’s primary camera is 12 megapixels, with an LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording included. The front-facing camera of the phone is 10 megapixels. A 400 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 40,999 – 55,999/

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIOne UI
Dimensions149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP12
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CAMERAMainTriple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story