Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a high-end device with premium features. The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The storage can be upgraded with a microSD card up to 512 GB. The smartphone has an Exynos 9820 (.8 nm) Octa Core processor, providing high-end performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ display with a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
The always-on display feature is also included in the phone’s display. There is a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone.
The phone’s primary camera is 12 megapixels, with an LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording included. The front-facing camera of the phone is 10 megapixels. A 400 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 40,999 – 55,999/
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
