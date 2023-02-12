Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently on the market for sale. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990, one of the most recent chipsets. The device has an integrated CPU and 8 GB of RAM.
The smartphone’s battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh. The battery has enough power to achieve satisfactory outcomes.
The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display with a FRHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner to prevent unauthorized usage of the smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy S20‘s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is more than enough to store the largest file types for later use. The phone has a dedicated slot for upgrading to 1 TB of storage, so the storage capacity is still usable. As a result, there is no problem with the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S20.
The smartphone has four cameras on the back: the primary camera is 12 megapixels with an LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama, while the selfie camera is 10 megapixels.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|152 x 68 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
