  Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20

  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 has an Exynos 990 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display.
  • The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently on the market for sale. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990, one of the most recent chipsets. The device has an integrated CPU and 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh. The battery has enough power to achieve satisfactory outcomes.

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display with a FRHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device includes an under-display fingerprint scanner to prevent unauthorized usage of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20‘s internal storage of 128 gigabytes is more than enough to store the largest file types for later use. The phone has a dedicated slot for upgrading to 1 TB of storage, so the storage capacity is still usable. As a result, there is no problem with the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The smartphone has four cameras on the back: the primary camera is 12 megapixels with an LED flash, auto-HDR, and panorama, while the selfie camera is 10 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions152 x 68 x 7.9mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

 

