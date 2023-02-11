Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is currently available for purchase. It is a high-end smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.5 on top.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom.

It also has a 10MP front-facing camera.

Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame , Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W