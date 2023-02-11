Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is currently available for purchase
  • The device is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is currently available for purchase. It is a high-end smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.5 on top.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom.

It also has a 10MP front-facing camera.

Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.5
Dimensions161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP14
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesEye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

 

Next Story