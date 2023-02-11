Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan & Specs

Realme V30 price in Pakistan & Specs
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is currently available for purchase. It is a high-end smartphone. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by an Exynos 2100 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.5 on top.
The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom.
It also has a 10MP front-facing camera.
Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,800mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.5
|Dimensions
|161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
