Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has already hit the market. It is a high-end device with incredible capabilities.

The Exynos 2100 (5 nm) processor powers the Galaxy S21. It is designed to power only the most advanced 5G smartphones.

The smartphone measures a 6.2 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X HDR10+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and up to 265 GB of internal storage. It is one of only a few smartphones with such a large amount of RAM. The RAM capacity of 16 GB was recently made public.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has a resolution of 10 megapixels.

The smartphone is powered by a non-removable 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7. 9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh