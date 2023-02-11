Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan & Features

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable smartphone with a unique clamshell design. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, and a secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone supports 4K video recording at 60fps, as well as slow-motion video at up to 960fps.

Other notable features of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 include 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

The phone also includes a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a high-end, innovative smartphone with a unique foldable design and powerful specs, making it a great choice for those who want a device that stands out from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions Folded: (72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm) Unfolded: ( 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm) Weight 183 g SIM eSIM, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cream, Green, Lavender , Phantom Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh – Fast charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W