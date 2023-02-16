Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Camon 16 Premier can be purchased right now. It is a strong smartphone with high-end features. The Mediatek Helio G90T Octa Core CPU powers the phone.
The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch PS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+-compatible display with FHD+ 1080 x 2460 pixel quality.
The phone has a quad-camera system on the back. The main camera has 64 megapixels and has panoramic, HDR, and a penta-LED flash. The phone has a 48 megapixel front-facing camera.
The phone contains 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, and a specific slot for further storage.
A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery powers the phone.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Hios 6.0
|Dimensions
|170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacial Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
