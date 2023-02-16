Advertisement
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & Features

  • Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 6.9-inch PS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+-compatible display.
  • The phone contains 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage.
  • A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery powers the phone.
Tecno Camon 16 Premier can be purchased right now. It is a strong smartphone with high-end features. The Mediatek Helio G90T Octa Core CPU powers the phone.

The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch PS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+-compatible display with FHD+ 1080 x 2460 pixel quality.

The phone has a quad-camera system on the back. The main camera has 64 megapixels and has panoramic, HDR, and a penta-LED flash. The phone has a 48 megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone contains 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, and a specific slot for further storage.

A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery powers the phone.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
