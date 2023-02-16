Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Camon 16 Premier has a 6.9-inch PS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+-compatible display.

The phone contains 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage.

A 4500 mAh fast-charging battery powers the phone.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier can be purchased right now. It is a strong smartphone with high-end features. The Mediatek Helio G90T Octa Core CPU powers the phone.

The smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch PS LCD, 90Hz, HDR10+-compatible display with FHD+ 1080 x 2460 pixel quality.

The phone has a quad-camera system on the back. The main camera has 64 megapixels and has panoramic, HDR, and a penta-LED flash. The phone has a 48 megapixel front-facing camera.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.6 x 77.2 x 9.1 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacial Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (dedicated video camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 48 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)