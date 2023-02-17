Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 18

Advertisement
  • Tecno Camon 18 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The device has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.8-inch screen.
Advertisement

The Tecno Camon 18 smartphone is now on the market. The new phone will be part of Tecno’s successful Camon 18 series. The Tecno Camon 18 is a smartphone with a mid-range price tag.

The Tecno Camon 18 is equipped with a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, both of which are often found in mid-range smartphones.

The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is also included in this phone. This future smartphone will feature a massive 6.8-inch screen.

Qualcomm’s full-HD (1080 x 2460) IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display powers the new Tecno Camon 18.

Also Read

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has an Octa-core processor The phone is...

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Camon 18 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Gray, Ceramic White, Iris purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story