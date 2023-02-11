Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Tecno Camon 18T has a triple camera configuration on the rear.
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Tecno Camon 18T is good option for those looking for an affordable smartphone with a large display and decent performance.

The triple camera configuration on the rear of the Tecno Camon 18T consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video calls, there is a 48-megapixel front-facing camera as too.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18T price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Tecno Camon 18T specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
