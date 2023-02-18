Advertisement
  • Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications
  • The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Tecno Camon 19 is currently on the market for purchase. It’s a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution.

The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core processor. It is a powerful gaming SoC based on 12-nanometer technology.

On the back of the phone, there is a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The primary camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 5000-mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno camon 19 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUARM Mali-G52
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
