Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Tecno Camon 19 is currently on the market for purchase. It’s a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution.

The Tecno Camon 19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core processor. It is a powerful gaming SoC based on 12-nanometer technology.

On the back of the phone, there is a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The primary camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 5000-mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Tecno camon 19 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W