Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Camon 19 has a MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-Core CPU.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has a 6.67 inches screen.

The Tecno Camon 19 is now available for purchase. Tecno has introduced a new smartphone line.

One of them will be the next phone, which will compete in the market for mid-range phones.

The device will be known as the Tecno Camon 19.

The phone will include a strong chip from MediaTek called the MediaTek Helio G88.

The Tecno Camon 19 smartphone’s Octa-Core CPU is one of the most recent mid-range chipsets.

The screen on the phone measures 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/- Tecno Camon 19 specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU ARM Mali-G52 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W