Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • Tecno Pop 5 has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.
  • It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
Tecno Pop 5 is a budget-friendly smartphone that provides basic features for a relatively low price.

The Tecno Pop 5 features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which provides a decent viewing experience for its users.

The phone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Tecno Pop 5 features an 5-megapixel primary camera with a dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera quality is decent for a phone in this price range and should be sufficient for basic photography needs.

The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery, which is impressive considering the price of the device.

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 13,499/-

Tecno Pop 5 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 (Go edition)
UIHios
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIce Lake Green, Obsidian Black, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.3 Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
