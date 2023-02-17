Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Pop 5 is a budget-friendly smartphone that provides basic features for a relatively low price.
The Tecno Pop 5 features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which provides a decent viewing experience for its users.
The phone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
In terms of camera, the Tecno Pop 5 features an 5-megapixel primary camera with a dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera quality is decent for a phone in this price range and should be sufficient for basic photography needs.
The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery, which is impressive considering the price of the device.
Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 13,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ice Lake Green, Obsidian Black, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 Ghz Quad Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
