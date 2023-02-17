Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Pop 5 has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

Tecno Pop 5 is a budget-friendly smartphone that provides basic features for a relatively low price.

In terms of camera, the Tecno Pop 5 features an 5-megapixel primary camera with a dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera quality is decent for a phone in this price range and should be sufficient for basic photography needs.

The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery, which is impressive considering the price of the device.

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 13,499/-

Tecno Pop 5 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 (Go edition) UI Hios Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Ice Lake Green, Obsidian Black, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 5 MP + VGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh