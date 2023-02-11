Advertisement
Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

  • Tecno Pop 7 Pro has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.
  • It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel main camera on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Pop 7 Pro, which offers reasonable features for the price, will shortly be put up for sale in Pakistan.

It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.

The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage.

It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel main camera on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIHios 12.0
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired
Next Story