Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro, which offers reasonable features for the price, will shortly be put up for sale in Pakistan.
It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.
The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage.
It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel main camera on the back.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|Hios 12.0
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
