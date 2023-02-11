Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Tecno Pop 7 Pro has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro, which offers reasonable features for the price, will shortly be put up for sale in Pakistan.

It has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.

The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal storage.

It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel main camera on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition UI Hios 12.0 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired