Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Tecno Pova 2 runs Android 11 and iOS 7.6. It has...
The Tecno Pova 2 is currently available in Pakistan. It is easily accessible and reasonably priced. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm) processor, which can deliver high-end performance.
The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone runs Android 11 and iOS 7.6. There are four cameras located on the back of the phone; the main camera has 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.
The device contains a 7000 mAh battery with 18 W rapid charging capabilities.
The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|260 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
