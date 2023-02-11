Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • The Tecno Pova 2 is currently available for purchase.
  • The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The device includes a 7000 mAh, 18 W rapid charging battery.
Advertisement

The Tecno Pova 2 is currently available in Pakistan. It is easily accessible and reasonably priced.

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm) processor, which can deliver high-end performance.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone runs Android 11 and iOS 7.6.

There are four cameras located on the back of the phone; the main camera has 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Redmi A1 is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor....

The device contains a 7000 mAh battery with 18 W rapid charging capabilities.

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
Weight260 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story