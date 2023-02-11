Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Pova 2 is currently available for purchase.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The device includes a 7000 mAh, 18 W rapid charging battery.

The Tecno Pova 2 is currently available in Pakistan. It is easily accessible and reasonably priced.

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12 nm) processor, which can deliver high-end performance.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone runs Android 11 and iOS 7.6.

There are four cameras located on the back of the phone; the main camera has 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has 8 megapixels.

The device contains a 7000 mAh battery with 18 W rapid charging capabilities.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999./-

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm Weight 260 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W