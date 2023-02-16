Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno will produce a new Pro model in the Pova 4 series. The Tecno Pova 4 Pro features an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a massive 6.7-inch screen size, which improves its appearance.
It also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and supports high-quality graphics. The device is powered by the Helio G99 processor.
The performance of this chipset is well known. The chipset handles large apps quickly and simply.
The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. It also contains a side-mounted slot for up to 1 TB of external memory to store future data.
The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|164.79 x 77 x 9.19mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Blue, Grey
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|RGB notification light stripe on the back (Electric Blue model only), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back ,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W, 10W reverse wired charging
