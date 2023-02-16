Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Pova 4 Pro has a 6.67 inches screen.

The device has an Helio G99 processor.

Tecno will produce a new Pro model in the Pova 4 series. The Tecno Pova 4 Pro features an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a massive 6.7-inch screen size, which improves its appearance.

It also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and supports high-quality graphics. The device is powered by the Helio G99 processor.

The performance of this chipset is well known. The chipset handles large apps quickly and simply.

The Tecno Pova 4 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. It also contains a side-mounted slot for up to 1 TB of external memory to store future data.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Hios Dimensions 164.79 x 77 x 9.19mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Blue, Grey FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP , LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra RGB notification light stripe on the back (Electric Blue model only), Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back ,Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, 10W reverse wired charging