Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

- The Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an octa-core processor.
- The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
- The phone has a 6000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Pova Neo is a good option for individuals seeking a low-cost smartphone with good specs and features.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage, which is extensible through a microSD card.
The Tecno Pova Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.
The phone comes with a large 6000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. It is powered by Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
Tecno Pova Neo specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|171.4 x 77.3 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian, Geek blue, Powehi
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|480 nits
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
