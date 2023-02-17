Advertisement
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Pova Neo

  • The Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an octa-core processor.
  • The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
  • The phone has a 6000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Pova Neo is a good option for individuals seeking a low-cost smartphone with good specs and features.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage, which is extensible through a microSD card.

The Tecno Pova Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone comes with a large 6000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. It is powered by Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Tecno Pova Neo specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions171.4 x 77.3 x 9.1 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidianGeek blue, Powehi
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
