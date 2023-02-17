Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features

The Tecno Pova Neo is powered by an octa-core processor.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 6000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Pova Neo is a good option for individuals seeking a low-cost smartphone with good specs and features.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage, which is extensible through a microSD card.

The Tecno Pova Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The phone comes with a large 6000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging. It is powered by Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/- Tecno Pova Neo specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 171.4 x 77.3 x 9.1 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian , Geek blue, Powehi FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, (wide), AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W